Prices up from previous week at Dublin

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 5 August

Lamb numbers increased by 2500 head as agents offered 7000 lambs and 700 sheep. Quality overall was very good with some large drafts of heavy supplementary fed lambs throughout the offering.

The usual trade and processor buyers were joined with specialty butchers, feeders and restockers with the sale setting a brisk pace.

Prices across most classes ranged between $10 to $12.50 per kilogram and well in advance of the previous week’s sale. Mutton quality was also generally good with prices here also reflecting the dearer trend interstate.

Extremely light lambs sold from $145 to $218 with light lambs ranging from $195 to $228. Light trade weights sold from $206 to $255 as trade weights ranged from $270 to $295.

Heavy weights ranged from $320 to $390 with extreme heavy weights fetching $380 to $424 per head. Hoggets sold from $154 to $260 per head.

Light mutton sold from $100 to $178, medium weights sold to $190 with heavy weights selling to $242 per head. Ram lambs sold from $170 to $250 with mature rams fetching $130 to $185 per head.