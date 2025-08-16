Records fall for heavy lambs

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 12 August

Numbers increased marginally as agents offered 8000 lambs and 600 sheep. Quality was fair to good across the offering with some outstanding supplementary fed lambs attracting plenty of attention.

The usual trade and processor buyers were all active along with specialty butchers and restocker orders. Prices for light and inferior types eased by $7 to $15 per head, however the best of the heavy lambs broke the saleyards record several times as they sold from $433 to a top of $450 per head.

The small yarding of sheep was extremely plain with prices reflecting the quality on offer.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $130 to $146 as the few medium weights ranged from $234 to $262 per head. Extremely light older lambs sold from $76 to $77 as light weights sold from $82 to $190.

Light trade types sold from $141 to $205 as trade weights ranged from $266 to $298. Heavy lambs ranged from $280 to $323 with extreme heavy weights selling from $433 to $450 per head.

Hoggets sold from $127 to $200 per head, young merino ewes ranged from $135 to $204 per head. Medium weight ewes sold from $130 to $150 with heavy weights ranging from $160 to $204.

Ram lambs sold from $162 to $210 with mature rams selling from $33 to $150 per head.