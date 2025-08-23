Drop in freshness for latest lamb offering

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 19 August

Numbers reduced marginally as agents offered 6900 lambs and 900 sheep. Quality this week was extremely mixed throughout the offering with most lambs lacking the freshness of last week.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with some wide price variations across all weights and grades. Sheep quality was also mixed with prices mostly unchanged from the previous week’s sale.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $40 to $90 as light lambs ranged from $80 to $150, with the few trade lambs selling from $195 to $246 per head.

Extremely light older lambs sold from $60 to $190 as light lambs traded from $164 to $225. Light trade types sold from $184 to $260 as trade weights ranged from $225 to $288, with heavy weights selling from $290 to $388.

Extreme heavy weights traded from $398 to $416 per head. Hoggets sold from $130 to $150 per head.

Light ewes sold to $80, medium ewes ranged from $135 to $165 with heavy sheep selling from $187 to $240 per head. Ram lambs sold from $165 to $196 with mature rams selling from $140 to $192 per head.