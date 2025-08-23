Farmers tee off on Balaklava fairways

Jarrad Delaney

Farmers traded in their green paddocks for the greens of the Balaklava Golf Club as a golf day was organised on Friday.

AGT Foods SA Business Manager Riley McDonald organised the day, with support from Agfert and Balco, attracting 78 people, a combination of farmers and representatives from farming groups.

After some market updates in the morning for pulses and hay, the golfers played in 26 teams for a three-person Ambrose, with prizes available for the top three teams, as well as for Nearest the Pin, Long Drives and Second Shots.

Prizes included from Arbon Transport and McMillan Freight for the NTPs, as well as wine from Landaire Wines from Padthaway.

Mr McDonald said there had not been a farmers golf day for some time in Balaklava and he felt it was a good time to hold one for the local growers.

“After having a not so fantastic season last year and a dry start this year, it was a good opportunity to get people off the farm and enjoy a social day,” he said.

“It’s for us ag companies to give back to the farmers as well.”

Fat Farmers Balaklava were also involved with the day, cooking a barbecue lunch for the golfers with collection tins out to collect donations.

The involvement of Fat Farmers was appropriate as the group promotes the importance of physical and mental health for farmers, and days such as this were good for both.