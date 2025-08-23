Hart Field Day program showcases research and innovation

From the latest in crop research to hands-on farming innovations, the 2025 Hart Field Day is set to deliver a bumper program for grain growers when gates open on Tuesday, 16 September.

Proudly sponsored by Rocky River Ag, this year’s field day offers 20 rolling sessions, giving attendees the freedom to design a program that fits their needs.

With some of Australia’s leading grains researchers and industry experts on site, the field day offers an opportunity to get personalised, practical advice to make a real difference in the paddock this season and beyond.

Hart chairperson Glen Wilkinson said the program had been designed to cover a broad range of topics and interest areas.

“If you discover even one new practice to take back to your farm, it’s absolutely worth the visit,” he said.

“The event lets you explore the trial site up close and get real insights into what’s performing well during a season like this one, with a later start.

“And beyond farming, the Hart Field Day is a fantastic chance to catch up with like-minded growers and enjoy a relaxed social atmosphere.”

Included on the program are traditional sessions on wheat and barley varieties, pre-emergent herbicides and legume and oilseed herbicide tolerance matrix.

Long-term crop rotation trials will be on show, along with novel strategies to improve soil fertility and water retention.

“In addition, sessions such as broadleaf weed management in pulses, nitrogen banking and efficiency fertilisers all feature,” Mr Wilkinson said.

“Exploring income diversity is also on offer this year, in response to the challenges of recent seasons.

“On the innovation front, we’ll have SwarmFarm, FLUX Robotics and AgTech Services on-site so farmers can have a close-up look at precision and autonomous weed control technology.

“And new breeding and genetics will be under the microscope, with sessions on wheat head traits to boost yield, and durum genetics focussing on improved crown rot resistance.”

The Hart Field Day will be held on 16 September, with gates open at 9am and official opening at 10am. First sessions start at 10.30am sharp.

Admission is $45 (students $15), including access to all sessions and guest speakers, as well as a Hart Field Day Guide with articles and information from each of the sessions.

Full catering is available throughout the day (some vendors taking cash only). The Hart trial site is 10 kilometres north of Blyth, just off the Blyth to Brinkworth Road.

Bus and group tours are welcome and are encouraged to contact organisers now for bookings. Tickets are on sale from 26 August, and early purchases are encouraged.

While sales will remain open online until lunchtime on the 16th, people are encouraged to sign up before they arrive to fast track their way through the gate.

For tickets, or for more information head to the Hart Field-Site Group website www.hartfieldsite.org.au (look for Events/Hart Field Day in the main menu), or contact Sandy Kimber on 0427 423 154, or email admin@hartfieldsite.org.au