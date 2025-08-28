Hawker cattle bolster latest sale offering

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 26 August

Numbers reduced substantially this week as agents offered 4500 lambs and sheep. Quality was extremely mixed with small pens of clean up lambs in the majority.

The few heavy lambs sold marginally easier with plain and inferior descriptions generally $5 to $15 easier across the offering.

One processor buyer was not in attendance as the balance of the usual trade buyers met solid competition from feeders and restockers on the few suitable lambs on offer. The overall quality was reflected in some wide price variations across the offering.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $142 to $182 with the few light trade types selling from $200 per head. Extremely light old lambs sold from $100 to $184 as light lambs ranged from $100 to $198.

Light trade lambs sold from $190 to $228 as trade weights ranged from $224 to $270. Heavy lambs sold from $290 to $340 with extreme heavy weights selling from $310 to $370 per head.

Hoggets sold from $160 to $272 per head. Light ewes sold to $128, medium weights ranged from $120 to $205 with heavy sheep selling from $145 to $230 per head.

Ram lambs sold from $202 to $212 with mature rams selling from $30 to $60, as ram hoggets sold to $220 per head.

Cattle – 26 August

A good selection of 65 local trade cattle were on offer as agents offered 215 liveweight and open auction cattle. The usual trade buyers were joined by specialty butchers and a good field of restockers in a generally competitive market.

Numbers were bolstered by a sizeable draft of pastoral cattle from the Hawker area, with most of these sold by open auction.

Vealer steers sold to 528 cents as heifers ranged from 348 cents to 350 cents. Yearling steers sold from 410 cents to 518 cents, with heifers fetching 420 cents to 496 cents.

Light pastoral cows sold from 180 cents to 292 cents, heavy cows sold to 340 cents as bulls sold from 250 cents to 378 cents per kilogram. Light weight two-score pastoral steers sold from $590 to $670 as similar heifers ranged from $630 to $700 per head.

Light Mickey bulls sold from $550 to $645.