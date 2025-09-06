Jaburee just shy of full clearance

Harry Mead

The annual Jaburee Ram Sale conducted on 29 August exceeded clearance expectations, following ongoing challenging seasonal conditions.

The stud nearly achieved a full clearance, offloading 53 of the 54 rams offered.

The clearance was an improvement on the 2024 result where 45 rams were sold from a catalogue of 60. The rams sold to an average of $990, a slight $90 decrease from the $1080 average in 2024.

The sale topped at $1600 twice to buyers PG & BM Caufield, Wilmington, and Paratoo Pastoral, matching the 2024 top.

Jamboree stud principal Benjamin Bury said they were facing big challenges in the form of the drier season and reductions in flock numbers, especially from their main client base.

“Despite these challenges we had a sale we were over the moon with,” he said.

“Overall, we were really happy with the clearance, and it was a pretty good average for us historically with a lot of value buying for clients.

“We had a couple of new buyers come in, and everyone was happy enough with what they were getting, with a few buyers picking up more than they had originally planned on getting.”

Two of the biggest supporters came in the form of volume buyers Paratoo Pastoral and Corunna, the volume buyers with 10 rams each.

Mr Bury said most in the industry were interested in plain and easy to care types that were productive, and his offering ticked those boxes.

“For ourselves, we were happy with the fact we were able to offer what we did on an average sort of year,” he said.

“We’ve been spending a great deal on genetics in the past sort of 10 years and we’re really starting to see that come into effect, people are starting to recognise that.”

The annual Jaburee Ram Sale was conducted by Nutrien Melrose as the sole agent. Nutrien Melrose’s Kylie Fuller said it was a strong result.

“Demand was consistent throughout, with solid competition across the offering,” she said.

“Buyers included a mix of returning clients and new bidders, travelling from Iron Knob, Mount Pleasant, Orroroo, Carrieton, Melrose, and Wilmington.

“Vendors and agents were pleased with the strong clearance and competitive bidding, reflecting confidence in the Jaburee breeding program.”