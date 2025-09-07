Rural Ball re-elected to GPSA Facebook Twitter Email Message: mysqli::real_connect(): (HY000/2002): Cannot assign requested address Filename: mysqli/mysqli_driver.php Line Number: 211







Andrew Parker

Riverton grain producer Steve Ball has been returned by members to the Grain Producer SA (GPSA) Board at the annual general meeting in Adelaide recently.

Steve, who previously served on the GPSA Board from 2014 to 2020, was elected back to the board and appointed vice-chairperson of GPSA and chairperson of the newly formed Policy Committee. John Gladigau was reinstated as GPSA Board chairperson.

Mr Gladigau said Mr Ball brought an outstanding mix of leadership, advocacy experience and grassroots farming knowledge to the Board.

“Steve is a proven industry advocate who understands the policy and market pressures growers are facing right now,” Mr Gladigau said.

“His previous six-year tenure on the GPSA Board, along with his roles on the Boards of Grain Producers Australia and GrainGrowers Limited, gives him a unique understanding of both state and national issues.”

Mr Ball said he was looking forward to supporting GPSA’s focus on practical outcomes for growers.

“It’s a privilege to step back onto the GPSA Board and also take on the role of vice-chair,” he said.

Drum Muster returns to Owen Transfer Station

Wakefield Regional Council is running two drum muster days for the district’s farmers at the Owen Transfer station. These will be held on Wednesday, 1 October and Thursday, 9 October.

Bookings are essential please contact council with your container numbers on 8862 0800. All drums must be triple rinsed and have the drum muster logo.

If you have a substantial number of drums and you cannot make the allotted days, you can contact Bill Vanderpeer from SA Agri Recycling on 0407 818 454 for a direct pick up.

With regards to your empty enviros at this stage, you will have to discuss returns with your chemical reseller. Watch this space!

Owen Ag Bureau annual sponsors day and bus trip

Owen Ag Bureau held its annual bus trip last week with a visit to the good country of Nantawarra, Lochiel and Blyth. Farmers and sponsors visited Tim and Will Dixon’s farm at Nantawarra and Shaun and Hadge Nottle’s farm at Lochiel.

Members enjoyed a steak sandwich lunch at the Lochiel oval before moving on to Gary, Ros and Justin Zweck’s robotic dairy at Blyth, the closest dairy to Ayers Rock (Uluru) in Australia!

The Zwecks provide milk to Farmers Own at Woolworths, so every time you buy Farmers Own at Woollies you are supporting South Australia’s northern most dairy!

Members and farmers were blown away by the technology involved in running a successful dairy in South Australia’s Mid North. The dry season has also had a major impact on the Zweck family farm, with expensive hay being trucked in from interstate.

The Zwecks started chopping early silage last week to tide them through till hay season begins in earnest in three to four weeks’ time.