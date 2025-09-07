Complete sellout of Rices Creek rams

Jarrad Delaney

One of the first ram sales to take place in the Mid North this season was a major success, with Rices Creek Poll Merinos seeing a sell out of the nearly 200 rams on offer on 26 August.

The 13th Annual Rices Creek Poll Merino Ram Sale at Saddleworth saw a sellout of all 194 rams offered, which included Rices Creek and Hamilton Run rams, with an average of $1948.

Top priced ram was Lot 8A, sired by Moorundie 001 and bought by Peter Glynn of Glynnard at Rhynie. The ram had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) including a weaning weight of 41kg and post weaning weight of 56.5kg, eye muscle depth of 8mm and fat depth of 1.5mm, fibre coefficient of variation of 13.6 per cent and a comfort factor of 99.1 per cent.

Other top end buyers were Derrington & Russell from Port Lincoln, which bought Lot One at $5500, and the Bowden Family at Rhynie bought Lot Three, also at $5500.

D. White from Spalding bought four rams to an average of $4000, Baynes Brothers from Mannanarie bought four rams at an average of $4375, and L.R. Hampel from Kapunda bought four rams at an average of $4600.

Volume buyers included Hagger Family from Jamestown with eight rams bought to $3000 at an average of $2275, J. Finlay from Orroroo with six bought to $2750 at an average of $1975, while Sparks Farming at Jamestown bought 25 rams to $4500, at an average of $1876.

Walmona Pastoral at Truro bought 13 rams to $4000, at an average of $1876, Carne Nominees at Quorn bought 12 at an average of $1350 and Yalcowinna Station at Broken Hill purchased 11 rams at an average of $1063.

The sale was a great result for owners the Vandeleur family, especially after tough conditions facing the state’s livestock industry at the moment.

“We were overwhelmed by the sale result in what has been such a tough season. The second in a row for many clients. We feel we put up a very even offering of good bodied sheep with good wool cutting ability,” James Vandeleur said.

“We have had a major focus on dual purpose carcass traits with early growth and we believe these sheep are in demand especially with the current lamb and mutton prices.

“The recent addition of Hamilton Run genetics has also improved our carcass qualities. We have a large number of private selection rams available for inspection anytime via appointment.”

The Vandeleur family has thanked everyone who attended the on-property ram sale, which was conducted by Quality Wool and Nutrien Livestock.