High quality young lambs appear

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 2 September

Quality was fair to good as agents offered 5500 lambs and 1500 sheep. The usual field of trade and processor buyers were highly competitive on the better lambs with feeders and restockers active on suitable lots.

Specialty butchers were generally outbid and played only a small part in a market that returned a dearer trend. More young lambs are starting to appear and while only in small numbers this week the quality was extremely good.

Sheep quality was also fair to good with most selling firm on the previous sale for type and condition.

Extremely light young lambs sold to $70 as light weights ranged from $130 to $164. Light trade types sold to $220 as trade weights sold to $290, with a small number of heavy weights selling from $300 to $400 per head.

Light trade weight older lambs ranged from $144 to $200 with trade weights selling from $220 to 310. Heavy lambs sold from $300 to $340 with extreme heavy weights selling from $350 to $390 per head.

Hoggets sold from $230 to $270 per head. Light mutton sold from $95 to $120, medium weights ranged from $152 to $195, with heavy weights fetching $180 to $200 per head.

Ram lambs sold from $152 to $195 with mature rams selling from $104 to $165 per head.