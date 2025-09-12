New season starts for lamb offerings

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 9 September

Quality was again extremely mixed as agents offered 6100 lambs and 1600 sheep. More new seasons lambs were yarded as the spring season gets underway.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with feeders and restockers in a market that produced a generally firm trend across the lamb and sheep offerings.

Crossbred light young lambs sold from $100 to $160 with light stores ranging from $160 to $200. Trade descriptions sold from $220 to $270 as heavy weights sold easier, fetching $298 to $340 per head.

Older crossbred heavy lambs sold from $270 to $290 with extreme heavy weights selling from $300 to $330 as heavy weights ranged from $280 to $290. Trade descriptions sold from $190 to $240.

Merino store lambs sold from $60 to $150 per head. Hoggets sold to a dearer trend, fetching $160 to $270 per head.

Heavy sheep sold from $170 to $210, trade weights ranged from $120 to $150 with light sheep fetching $60 to $110 per head.

Cattle – 9 September

Quality was fair as agents offered 100 liveweight cattle with the usual trade buyers providing steady competition. The few heavy steers and cows sold to a dearer trend as the balance of the offering returned a mostly firm result.

Trade steers sold from 450 cents to 510 cents as heifers ranged from 420 cents to 490 cents per kilogram. Restocker steers sold from 450 cents to 500 cents per kilogram.

Feeder heifers sold from 400 cents to 450 cents as heavy steers ranged from 380 cents to 400 cents, with heavy heifers selling from 370 cents to 400 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold from 300 cents to 370 cents with light cows fetching 160 cents to 282 cents per kilogram.