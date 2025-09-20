Plains grower earns GPSA appointment

A producer from the Adelaide Plains was recently appointed to a Grain Producers SA (GPSA) committee designed to influence key strategies.

GPSA has appointed seven grain producers from across the state to its inaugural Policy Committee, creating an additional platform for grower voices to help shape the organisation’s advocacy priorities.

The new committee brings together a diverse mix of grain producers with experience spanning the state’s cropping regions, including Roseworthy farmer Josh Krieg.

Mr Krieg is a fourth-generation farmer at Pine Plains, as well as a contractor and share farmer. He is an advocate for sustainable land use and protecting cropping regions from urban encroachment.

The committee will be chaired by GPSA board director, vice-chairperson and Mid North grain producer Steve Ball.

GPSA chairperson John Gladigau said the Policy Committee would complement GPSA’s Board and Young Grain Producers Committee, giving grain producers more opportunity to inform policy positions on issues affecting the industry.

“The establishment of this Policy Committee is about continuing to put grain producers at the centre of everything we do,” he said.

“By drawing on the experience of grain producers from across the state — from Yorketown to Karkoo, Lock to the Mallee and beyond — we will strengthen the depth and relevance of GPSA’s policy work.

“This is another layer of grower voices to ensure our advocacy is grounded in the realities of farming.”

Mr Gladigau said he was delighted to welcome such a strong group of inaugural members.

“Each of them brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise both on and off-farm,” he said.

“Their perspectives will help GPSA tackle the big issues — from drought response, chemical access, and supply chain competitiveness to biosecurity and land use policy and much more.”