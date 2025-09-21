Dearer trend for light crossbred and store lambs

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 16 September

Numbers remained similar this week as agents offered 5500 lambs and 1800 sheep. Quality was again extremely mixed with merino lambs well represented, and fewer new season lambs on offer.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with with specialty butchers, as restocker buyers were extremely active across the market.

Light crossbred new season lambs sold to a dearer trend as they sold from $130 to $165. Store lambs also sold dearer to seel from $180 to $210 as trade weights sold firm from $220 to $270.

Heavy lambs also sold firm as they made $298 to $335 per head. Older heavy crossbred lambs sold from $270 to $330 as extra heavy weights ranged from $340 to $350, and mainly firm to marginally dearer.

Heavy merino lambs sold firm from $280 to $285, trade weights were also firm selling from $200 to $240 as stores sold to a dearer trend and selling from $75 to $175 per head. Hoggets sold from $180 to $250 per head.

A reasonably good mutton offering saw heavy sheep selling from $200 to $240, trade weights fetching $140 to $165 with light sheep ranging from $90 to $125 per head.