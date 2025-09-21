Improvement across the board for Mulloorie

Harry Mead

There were plenty of positives to take away from the Mulloorie Ram Sale at Brinkworth on 15 September, after achieving a full clearance as well as an improved sale average from 2024.

All 90 of the rams on offer sold to an average of $1933 in a $273 improvement from last year.

The sale reached a top of $5000 for the Lot 33 Merino, and a top of $4500 for the Poll Merinos at Lot 3.

Stud master Paul Meyer said he was really happy with the result.

“We didn’t have our South East sale this year so we had a few extra rams on offer,” he said.

“We’re coming off a pretty tough season, to clear the whole lot was very pleasing.”

Mr Meyer said in response to the seasonal conditions they had classed their sheep back to a bare minimum in each mob.

“We also adopted a pretty heavy hand feeding program,” he said.

Mr Meyer said the stud had breeding objectives in line with most of their clients.

“We’re really looking at producing dual purpose sheep, with strong meat and wool production, and strong volume of both of those commodities” he said.

“Particularly given the strong market for wool, and with meat prices at the top of their game, we strive for that dual purpose.”

Elders stock agent Darren Pretlove said the rams presented in good condition, which was a credit to the vendors.

“It drew a very good crowd, attracting customers from across the Wimmera in Victoria, the South East, the western New South Wales Ivanhoe area, and the Mid North,” he said.

“There was very spirited bidding on the day.”

Mr Pretlove said the depth of the catalogue was very even and consistent.

“Mulloorie caters for all areas, there’s rams for the high end producers and then some for the commercial buyers in pastoral areas,” he said.

“The sale attracted a few new faces, but it was mainly return buyers.

“They had a very good Adelaide ram sale and I think a lot of people were interested off the back of that.”

Mr Pretlove thought the quality on show this year was an improvement from the 2024 offering.

“Given the season we’ve had, the vendors did a tremendous job,” he said.

“Recent rains across the area have boosted people’s confidence and the market has jumped.”