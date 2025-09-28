Hay season is marching along

Andrew Parker

Hay season is on in earnest with crops being mowed down across the Mid North. Hay yields will be down in many districts this year but there are still a lot of handy crops coming down across the region.

Normally hay growers are looking for that 10-to-14-day window of dry weather to ensure quality hay is tied up with string. This year there will not be too many disappointed farmers if we happen to score a 25mm rain event.

Hay can generally stand at least one substantial rain before it deteriorates in quality. We shall wait and see.

McPharlin’s take out Balco best oaten hay award again!

Despite a challenging season, the McPharlins have done it again taking out the coveted Balco Oaten Hay Cup again this year. Peter McPharlin

and grandson Caleb McPharlin were on hand to collect the award at the Balaklava Show on Saturday.

Entries were up in all sections this year and there were some handy prizes to be won thanks to our generous sponsors. It is also worth noting that yours truly collected the Pioneer Champion Canola prize this year so well done Parks!

Kelvin Tiller won the Konzag Farms Champion Wheat, and Centre State Champion Lentils went to Dalkey Farms (Roly McLean).

Do not forget to save a few buckets off the header this season. The champion classes attract $100 prize money and some excellent merch for other prizes as well!

Barwheat or Wharley?

One of the issues you will notice in a season like this is paddocks of barley with a lot of wheat poking through the canopy. This is a result of no summer rains for self-sown germination and dry sowing.

Seeds thrown over the sieves in the back of the header end up germinating when there is finally some decent rainfall. Whilst it looks interesting it has little impact on a feed barley sample.

It may even lift the test weight as wheat weighs more than barley. However, it also may eliminate you from any possibility of getting malt grade if the contamination is high enough.

Seed will need to sourced from a cleaner paddock or a neighbour.