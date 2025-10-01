Informed buyers buoy Glen Holme sale

Harry Mead

The annual Glen Holme on property ram sale at Manoora attracted solid interest from buyers utilising the wide data sets.

Like many others, the stud battled through dry conditions but managed to present a quality lineup offering great buyer value.

The stud cleared 34 of 46 Dohne Merinos and 13 of 23 Poll Merinos, achieving a $128 improvement on last year with a $1406 average for the Dohne Merinos.

The Poll Merinos sold to an average of $1015 and topped at $1200, while the Dohne Merinos topped at $3000. Brent Farr of Loxton secured the sale topping Dohne Merino Lot 58 demonstrating the depth of quality throughout the catalogue.

Sired by Glen Holme-226942, Lot 58 carried a 17.1 micron fleece with a coefficient variation of 18 and a comfort factor of 100 per cent. He scored highly across the ASBV values including in the top five percent for yearling staple length at nine and top 10 per cent of late Dag with -0.28.

Volume buyers were active, including TA&DH Philp of Peterborough who secured six rams, at an average of $1000 and Buxton Ag of Naracoorte who took home five at an average of $1680.

Stud principal Allen Kelly said he knew it was going to be a tough sale heading in given the recent conditions and flock reductions.

“It’s been a tough season and we’ve had a number of our ongoing loyal clients selling off ewe lambs, so the result was somewhat predictable,” he said.

“It was really pleasing to see sheep going to wet areas where they’ve proven themselves, but also to drier areas where clients are finding out how well they perform.

“Another pleasing aspect, and somewhat of a welcome surprise, was the return of a few clients after a few years’ absence.”

Australian Wool Network sheep and wool specialist Jared Phillips said the lineup and presentation was one of Glen Holme’s best yet, and their commitment to providing comprehensive data is exceptional.

“Glen Holme is probably one of the earlier adopters of measuring and providing that breadth of data, and is probably the most prestigious out of all other studs,” he said.

“They’re well placed as we see more drive towards ASBVs, data, and overall demand for objective traits.

“And their data is heavily featured in the Sire Evaluation Trials run by the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association (AMSEA), most notably with a sire finishing at number one on the Merino Lamb Index.”

AMSEA ranks the all time top 50 sires dating back to 1989, comparing 704 sires over the period, of which Glen Holme featured prominently across another category, Sustainable Merino Index.

Mr Kelly said the stud would continue its approach of providing clients with comprehensive data sets.

“I’m convinced it’s important for us to continue down that path, allowing clients to buy with confidence,” he said.

“We’ve received a five star data quality rating from Sheep Genetics, so we know the quality of the data is exceptionally high.

“We want to offer confidence and security in what we sell, and empower our buyers through education, allowing them to make informed decisions.

“Without data it’s just another opinion.”