Older lambs in minority at Livestock Exchange

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 7 October

Numbers reduced substantially as agents offered 4000 lambs and 2000 sheep. New seasons lambs were not as plentiful this week and while the top drafts were in ideal fresh condition, the balance were exhibiting dryness in the skins and lacking finish.

Older lambs are now in the minority, however some ideal trade and heavy lambs were also in the mix. Sheep quality was also extremely mixed with a sprinkling of extremely heavy wethers.

One export and domestic buyer was absent this week as the balance of the usual trade buyers, specialty butchers and restockers provided steady competition in a generally firm market.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $118 to $190 as light weights ranged from $195 to $226. Light trade weights sold from $200 to $226 as trade weights ranged from $250 to $268.

Heavy weights ranged from $270 to $280 as the few extreme heavy wights sold from $292 to $320 per head. Light older lambs sold from $144 to $195 as light weights ranged from $200 to $238.

Trade weights sold from $246 to $266, heavy weights ranged from $265 to $295 with the few extreme heavy weights fetching $288 to $322 per head. Hoggets sold from $170 to $240 per head.

Light mutton sold from $115 to $175 as heavier weights ranged from $148 to $180, with heavy wethers selling from $180 to $220 per head.