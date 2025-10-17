Drop of $10 in most sheep sales

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 14 October

Lamb numbers increased by 2500 head for a total yarding of 6500 lambs with a modest 1600 sheep on offer. Quality was again mixed with a large percentage of the young lambs showing dryness in the skins and lacking finish.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with specialty butchers, feeders and restockers. Early sales of young lambs eased in price in places by up to $20 per head with most sales averaging a $10 drop in price.

Older lambs are now in the minority and these also eased in price. Mutton returns remained consistent for type and quality.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $100 to $188 as light weights ranged from $134 to $158. Light trade weights ranged from $182 to $223 as trade weights returned $215 to $268.

Heavy lambs ranged from $260 to $284 per head. Extremely light old lambs ranged from $94 to $195 as light weights ranged from $184 to $200 with trade weights fetching $185 to $250 per head.

Hoggets sold from $133 to $220 per head. Young merino ewes sold from $152 to $200, light mutton ranged from $74 to $136, medium weights sold from $134 to $166 with heavy weights to $180 per head.

Wethers sold from $125 to $216 per head.

Cattle – 14 October

A small and generally plain yarding of 140 head was on offer this week with vealers, trade steers and trade heifers selling to an easier trend with most other categories selling firm for type and condition on recent sales. A small gallery of the usual buyers offered steady competition throughout.

Vealers sold from 400 cents to 440 cents as trade steers sold from 440 cents to 488 cents with heifers fetching 400 cents to 460 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 450 cents to 500 cents with heifers ranging from 360 cents to 480 cents per kilogram. Heavy steers sold from 420 cents to 468 cents as similar heifers ranged from 370 cents to 450 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold from 320 cents to 350 cents with light cows fetching 220 cents to 270 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 320 cents to 370 cents per kilogram.