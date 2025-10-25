Strong competition for Jamestown ewe market

There was strong competition for the substantial yarding of 23,000 sheep at the second feature ewe sale for 2025 at Jamestown on 16 October.

In its market report Nutrien Livestock states it presented a high-quality draft of 13,000 sheep for the sale, which were primarily ewe hoggets and breeding ewes.

Sheep was presented from Northern Pastoral districts, Eyre Peninsula and local areas, with buyers attending from Yorke Peninsula, Port Augusta, Eyre Peninsula and local areas, with bidding active on Auctions Plus with lines bought successfully online.

It was reported there was strong competition across the offering of hoggets and younger breeding ewes, with Auctions Plus being particularly strong on older ewes yarded while lambs attracted interest from restockers across local areas.

Trade focused on acquiring older, heavier breeding ewes, which contributed to a dynamic and well-supported sale.

For 2024 drop ewe wethers, tops of 60kg or more went for $260 to $332, while seconds of 40-50kg went for $144-$250. Breeding ewes of 2020-23 drop saw tops of 75kg or more go for $210 to $264 and seconds of 50-60kg went for $160 to $200.

Top vendors were Kartoona Pastoral with a line of 235 April/May 2024 drop September shorn hoggets of Collandra North blood which went for $332 while Hagger Partners offered 97 August/September 2024 drop September shorn hoggets of Malleetech blood for $330.

LJ O’Dea offered 334 March/April 2024 drop July shorn hoggets of Bradfield blood for $330, KS and SJ Lemon saw their line of 96 March/April 2024 drop August shorn hoggets of Moorundie Park blood go for $326.

Other top lines included Holowilena Station’s 420 April/May 2024 drop August shorn hoggets of Glenville blood at $280, Glenoak Agri’s 152 April/May 2023 drop August shorn ewes of Karawatha blood at $308, Hebberman Brothers Family Trust’s 283 April/May 2022 drop August shorn ewes of Minta blood at $278, GA Baker’s 170 April/May 2021 drop October shorn ewes of Minta blood at $248 and Ashmore Belalie Trading’s 188 April/May 2020 drop August shorn ewes of Gum Hill blood at $188.

Trade for the market was represented by TFI, JBS and Fletchers.

Nutrien Livestock has thanked everyone for their continued support and looks forward to seeing everyone for the rest of the market season. Upcoming markets will be held on 13 November, 27 November and the Christmas Market on 11 December.