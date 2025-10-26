Prices eased in rainy market

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 21 October

Steady and sometimes heavy rain fell as agents offered 7000 lambs and 2000 sheep. The usual trade and processor buyers, feeders and restockers provided steady competition with feeders and restockers more active.

Young lamb quality was mixed and rain affected, however light and store descriptions sold generally firm while similarly affected trade and heavy lambs eased by $20 to $25 per head in more places, mirroring results from the eastern states last week.

Older lambs were also extremely mixed in quality with fewer on offer this week as prices here also eased $20 to $25 per head. Mutton quality was also mixed with prices reflecting the quality on offer.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $135 to $170 as light stores ranged from $175 to $200. Trade weights sold from $200 to $230 as heavy weights returned $240 to $260 per head.

Older heavy crossbred lambs sold from $250 to $270 with the extra heavy weights returning $280 to $310 per head. New seasons Merino lambs sold from $110 to $170, trade weights ranged from $160 to $180 with extra heavy weights returning $260 to $290 per head.

Hoggets sold from $150 to $220 per head. Light sheep sold from $90 to $120, trade weights ranged from $230 to $250 with heavy sheep returning $170 to $190 per head.

Cattle – 21 October

Restocker heifers and heavy cows eased in price as agents offered a mixed quality offering of 170 liveweight and open auction cattle. The usual buyers were in attendance and operating along with local feeders and restockers who provided steady competition.

Vealers sold from 400 to 440 cents, trade steers ranged from 440 to 488 cents as similar heifers returned 400 to 460 cents per kilogram. Restocker steers ranged from 450 to 500 cents as heifers sold from 360 to 450 cents per kilogram.

Feeder steers sold from 420 to 470 cents as heifers returned 400 to 450 cents per kilogram. Heavy steers sold from 420 to 468 cents with heifers fetching 370 to 450 cents per kilogram.

Light cows sold from 220 to 270 cents, heavy cows ranged from 320 to 330 cents with bulls fetching 320 to 370 cents.