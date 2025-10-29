GPSA Harvest 100 open

Grain Producers South Australia (GPSA) has opened nominations for the much-anticipated 2025 edition of Harvest 100.

The state wide search is on for the ultimate harvest playlist which keeps headers humming and spirits up right across South Australia.

Now in its fourth year, Harvest 100 invites grain producers and the sector to nominate songs which get them through the long days and late nights of harvest.

The final playlist will be published on GPSA’s Spotify account with songs ranked on the number of times they are nominated.

Alongside the fun, Harvest 100 is designed to shine a light on mental health and wellbeing during one of the grain industry’s most demanding periods of the year.

GPSA chief executive officer Brad Perry said the light-hearted project was a way for grain producers of all ages to engage.

“Research shows that listening to music can help reduce stress and lift your mood, both things that are important during long hours on the header,” he said.

“This has been a tough couple of seasons, a good playlist won’t change the weather, but it can have a positive impact on farmers.

“Harvest 100 is a simple way we can all support each other, stay connected and keep conversations going during often isolating work periods on-farm.”

GPSA encourages grain producers and the grain sector to visit the Harvest 100 website and take a few minutes to submit their top song choices.

Once nominations close on Friday, 31 October, the final playlist will be released ensuring grain producers have a top-notch selection of tunes to power through to the end of the season.