Sale boost for lambs at Livestock Exchange

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 28 October

Numbers remained similar as agents offered 6500 lambs and 2000 sheep. Quality improved overall across the offering.

One lamb buyer was absent as the remaining trade and processor buyers were joined by feeders, restockers and specialty butchers. Prices remained generally firm with the best of the new seasons woolly lambs gaining $15 to $20 per head due mainly to the improved quality.

Store crossbred and Merino lambs also sold to stronger demand. Sheep quality was generally good with prices remaining firm on the previous sale.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $94 to $118 as light weights ranged from $88 to $171. Light trade weights ranged from $176 to $206 as trade weights returned $190 to $232.

Heavy weights sold from $230 to $255 as extreme heavy weights returned $260 to $290 per head. Light older lambs ranged from $137 to $168 as trade weights returned $170 to $235.

Heavy weights sold from $243 to $250 with the few extreme heavy weights returning $272 to $290 per head. Hoggets sold from $134 to $210 per head.

Light mutton sold to $60, medium weights ranged from $112 to $140 with heavy weights returning $140 to $202 per head.