Harvest cranks up

Andrew Parker

Harvest in the Mid North has begun. Lentil and pea yields appear to be a bit better than expected so far, with both crops either average or just

below average in some districts.

Canola windrowing was on in earnest last week too, as early varieties finally reached optimum timing. Expect to see a flurry of activity once this week’s early cool weather and rainfall have cleared off, giving farmers a decent run at an early harvest.

Hay growers too, were madly trying to get their hay undercover on the weekend with more forecast rain imminent.

Balaklava Show Grain and Fodder Section

Remember to keep samples of your grain, otherwise I will be the first person to win the $100 cash prize for Pioneer champion canola at the

Balaklava show, back-to-back. Keep 5kg uncleaned samples of reaped seed in an airtight plastic bucket.

There are no bonus points for samples with weevil, and do not try and sneak in a pickled sample.

Thought for the day

Running is a great way to meet new people.

Yesterday, I met two paramedics, three nurses and a cardiologist.