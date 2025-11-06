Plenty of hoggets at Livestock Exchange

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 4 November

Numbers increased this week as agents offered 6000 lambs and 3000 sheep. Quality was generally fair to good as most lambs were affected by overnight and morning rain.

The usual field of trade and processor buyers were keener this week as specialty butchers, feeders and stronger restocker competition pushed most prices $20 to $25 dearer in most places.

Hoggets were yarded in large numbers and these sold to strong specialty butcher and trade competition. Mutton quality was generally good with a lift in prices across all weights and grades.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $128 to $188 as light weights sold from $180 to $210. Light trade weights returned $200 to $248 as trade weights ranged from $250 to $286.

Heavy weights sold from $274 to $286 with extreme heavy weights returning $219 to $315 per head. Extremely light older lambs ranged from $128 to $170 as light weights sold from $180 to $195.

Light trade weights sold from $180 to $195 as trade weights returned $230 to $248. Heavy weights sold from $260 to $285 as the few extreme heavy weights sold to $302 per head.

Hoggets sold in a wide range and returned $130 to $264 per head. Light mutton sold to $105, medium ewes sold from $110 to $190 as heavy ewes returned $130 to $212 per head.