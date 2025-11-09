Grain measure unchanged

The way South Australian grain producers measure harvest fire safety in the paddock will remain unchanged going into the 2025-26 grain harvest.

Confirmation was received by Emergency Services Minister Emily Bourke.

Due to ongoing advocacy efforts of Grain Producers SA (GPSA), South Australian grain producers will be able to continue utilising the highly successful Grassland Fire Danger Index (GFDI) of 35 measured at two metres under the Grain Harvesting Code of Practice.

The agreement with the minister and South Australia Country Fire Service (CFS) for the measurement to remain unchanged means the current code – which has operated successfully for more than a decade – will continue to guide safe harvesting activities across South Australia’s grain regions.

GPSA chief executive officer Brad Perry said the consistency provided by maintaining the existing code gave grain producers confidence to plan and manage their harvest safely.

“The Grain Harvesting Code of Practice and GFDI have proven to be an effective, practical and well- understood framework for managing fire risk during harvest and our surveys show that a vast majority of growers measure the GFDI of 35 at two metres,” he said.

“Grain producers can continue to operate with clarity when harvesting, helping ensure community and on-farm safety.”

The code of practice set out guidelines for determining when grain harvesting and grain handling operations should cease, based on local in-paddock weather conditions.

Mr Perry said GPSA continued to advocate for the GFDI threshold to be measured ongoing at two metres above ground level, with a reading of 35 remaining the key indicator for when harvest activities should stop.

“GPSA has long supported the GFDI 35 threshold, measured at two metres, as the most reliable and science-based measurement for determining when to halt harvest,” he said.

“This approach has been developed through strong collaboration between industry, government and the CFS, and continues to be the benchmark for harvest safety across the state.

“We know the Fire Behaviour Index has been introduced in other areas of Australia, but we believe at this stage, the introduction of a new system in South Australia would create more challenges than benefits…the adage remains: why fix something that isn’t broken?”

Mr Perry said the decision to maintain the existing code reflects the constructive relationship between the grain industry, the CFS and the state government.

“We appreciate the ongoing engagement from the CFS and the multiple ministers for emergency services we’ve worked with in ensuring the code remains consistent,” he said.

“Grain producers take harvest fire safety very seriously and many have personally invested in additional tools to ensure they are best equipped to help extinguish a fire if the situation arose. “This decision allows them to continue using a proven system that protects lives, livelihoods and rural communities.”

More information on the code of practice is available on the GPSA website.