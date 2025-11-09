Iconic Aussie song tops Harvest 100 playlist

An Aussie classic has been crowned the winner of the fourth edition of Grain Producers SA’s (GPSA) Harvest 100, a reflection of another challenging cropping season.

The Harvest 100, created by grain producers for grain producers, is available on Spotify, with the 2025 edition set to be on repeat as headers fire up across South Australia in the coming weeks.

Such was the large number of song nominations received, a playlist spanning nearly 20 hours and 300 songs was added this year.

The Harvest 100: 2025 edition Top 10 is:

1. Working Class Man – Jimmy Barnes

2. When It Rains It Pours – Luke Combs

3. Copperhead Road – Steve Earle

4. Simply the Best – Tina Turner

5. Oklahoma Smokeshow – Zach Bryan

6. Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

7. The Gambler – Kenny Rogers

8. Take It Easy – Eagles

9. Great Southern Land – Icehouse

10. Mr Brightside – The Killers

GPSA chief executive Officer Brad Perry said the annual playlist continued to grow in popularity, becoming a staple of the South Australian grain harvest.

“The Harvest 100 started as a light-hearted way to celebrate harvest, but it’s taken on a life of its own,” he said.

“Every year we’re seeing more grain producers, families and communities getting involved; it’s now part of the soundtrack of rural South Australia.

“This year’s Top 10 shows how the classics never fade. Jimmy Barnes, Steve Earle and Tina Turner still dominate the header speakers, but there’s also a strong showing from modern artists like Luke Combs and Zach Bryan who really connect with what life on the land feels like.”

The Harvest 100: 2025 Edition features a hand-picked collection of 300 tracks nominated by grain producers spanning classic rock, Australian anthems, country hits and modern favourites, all designed to keep headers rolling and spirits high throughout the season.

“Harvest is a tough but rewarding time of year,” Mr Perry said.

“Whether you’re carting grain, working late on the chaser bin or knocking the dust off at the end of the day, music helps lift the mood and keep people connected.

“The playlist also reflects the diversity of our industry, from experienced farmers to younger

producers coming through, and it’s become something that unites the whole grain community across South Australia.”

The Harvest 100: 2025 Edition playlist can be found on Spotify by searching ‘Harvest 100: 2025 Edition’, or through GPSA’s Spotify account (tinyurl.com/harvest1002025), social media channels and website.