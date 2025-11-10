Cool and damp weather frustrates

Andrew Parker

This last week’s cool and damp weather has frustrated haymakers and harvesters. Whilst growers have managed to get a few lentils in the bin, it has been a very stop-start week, with farmers barely managing office hours.

Hay that is on the ground has been heavily downgraded, and what started the season as top-grade will probably find its way into feedlots or be blended with better-quality hay.

What began as a very dry season has turned around, with October and November delivering substantial moisture. Sadly, for many farmers, it is too much, too late.

The forecast for the weekend does not look great either, with more rain expected. It appears, at the time of publication, that today (Wednesday) will be the best day for harvest.

GPSA Harvest 100 (or 300!)

Despite being a blatant rip-off of my Over the Fence Australia Day Hottest 100, this year’s GPSA’s Harvest 100 offers 20 hours of varied and eclectic tracks to enjoy.

And, you can get 20 hours of music because this year’s Harvest 100 is actually a Harvest 300 – go figure! Whether you are carting grain, harvesting, or chilling in the chaser-bin tractor, there is something for everyone in this year’s list.

The most obscure track I came across was “Carrieton Cheese” by Shack, which made it into 21st place.

The Top 10 tracks were:

1. Working Class Man – Jimmy Barnes

2. When It Rains It Pours – Luke Combs

3. Copperhead Road – Steve Earle

4. Simply the Best – Tina Turner

5. Oklahoma Smokeshow – Zach Bryan

6. Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

7. The Gambler – Kenny Rogers

8. Take It Easy – The Eagles

9. Great Southern Land – Icehouse

10. Mr Brightside – The Killers

You can find the playlist by searching “Harvest 100 – 2025 Edition” on Spotify.

Rest assured, the Over the Fence Australia Day Hottest 100 will be back in 2026. This year’s nominee has already been contacted and is frantically working away at their favourite 100 tracks as we speak.

Good Weather for Windrowing

The recent cool weather has been ideal for canola windrowing, with crops turning at a slower rate this season due to the wet and mild conditions. This has also meant reduced shatter at windrowing.

Windrowing is about 70 per cent complete, and a few farmers have set aside paddocks for direct heading this season.

Think Before You Spark: GPSA Harvest Safety Reminders

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the devastating Pinery bushfires, and Grain Producers SA (GPSA) is again urging South Australian growers to put harvest safety front of mind with the return of the ‘Don’t Be a Bright Spark’ campaign ahead of the 2025–26 harvest.

The campaign reinforces the importance of following the South Australian Grain Harvesting Code of Practice and making fire prevention a top priority as machinery rolls into paddocks across the state.

As part of this year’s campaign, GPSA has teamed up with South Australian grain producers Tim Pannell (Riverland), Ben Wundersitz (Yorke Peninsula) and Ben Shepherd (Adelaide Plains) to produce a series of fire safety videos.

These videos highlight real-life experiences of dealing with harvest fires and showcase the additional measures taken on-farm to protect people, equipment and crops.

“The ‘Don’t Be a Bright Spark’ campaign is about encouraging grain producers to check their machinery, monitor conditions carefully, and work within the Grain Harvesting Code of Practice to keep themselves, their workers and their communities safe,” a GPSA spokesperson said.

To further support producers, GPSA will again send SMS reminders when weather forecasts look challenging, reinforcing the importance of adhering to the Code of Practice.

Grain producers can also request the quick visual guide Grassland Fire Danger Index (GFDI) stickers to be posted directly to them at no cost through GPSA.

The agreed threshold of GFDI 35, measured at two metres, will remain in place again this harvest. ‘Don’t Be a Bright Spark’ videos are available on GPSA’s website, YouTube and social media.