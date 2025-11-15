Lift for lamb prices as SA Livestock Exchange

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 11 November

Numbers reduced by 3000 head as agents offered 4000 lambs and 2000 sheep. Quality was fair average to good across the offering, however many of the young crossbred lambs were starting to dry out in the skins.

The usual trade and processor buyers were all active, along with stronger competition from specialty butchers and restockers. Lamb prices lifted by $10 to $15 per head and more on selected lines for both.

Crossbred, Merino and Dorper cross lambs with mutton prices up by a similar amount on a generally good quality offering.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $84 to $186 as light weights ranged from $186 to $210. Trade weights returned $220 to $255 as heavy weights ranged from $270 to $298 with extreme heavy weights selling from $284 to $342 per head.

Extremely light older lambs sold from $138 to $180 as light weights returned $190 to $210. Heavy weights returned $288 to $300 per head.

Hoggets sold from $155 to $252 per head. Light mutton sold from $120 to $152, medium weights ranged from $156 to $190 with heavy weights ranging from $200 to $230 per head.

Cattle – 11 November

A generally good quality offering of 206 liveweight and open auction cattle met good competition from the usual field of trade and processor buyers, feeders and restockers.

Vealers sold from 420 cents to 460 cents as trade steers ranged from 440 cents to 488 cents, with trade heifers selling from 440 cents to 488 cents. Restocker steers sold from 450 cents to 500 cents as heifers ranged from 380 cents to 450 cents.

Feeder steers sold from 440 cents to 488 cents as heifers returned 400 cents to 450 cents. Heavy steers sold from 420 cents to 468 cents as heifers ranged from 370 cents to 450 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold from 340 cents to 400 cents as light cows ranged from 250 cents to 300 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 360 cents to 402 cents per kilogram.