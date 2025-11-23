Spalding Wool Show runs swimmingly

Schools and wool producers from across the Mid North converged on Spalding for a long-running tradition pitting the region’s finest fleeces against each other.

The 64th Spalding Wool Show was held on the evening of 20 October, attracting a total of 46 fleeces across six classes. All fleeces were donated after the show, raising more than $3000 for the Spalding Swimming Pool.

A school judging education section was introduced this year, an initiative that was born from Spalding Swimming Pool Committee president Trevor Kriesl’s passion for the wool industry.

It was inspired by the challenge of providing students and teachers meaningful feedback to help them better understand the judging process. The committee hoped it would spark interest in the younger generation and encourage their involvement in the wool industry.

Eight students attended with four from Burra Community School and four from Jamestown Community School.

Attendees on the night took part in the Spalding fleece judging competition, which involved assessing a mystery fleece previously judged by Quality Wool.

Trevor Kriesl was awarded the Graham Ashby Memorial Trophy after he came closest to estimating the commercial value of the fleece.

The guest speaker for the evening was Dr Vicky Alexandra, one of the developers of the handheld micron-testing device known as Woven Optics.

Dr Alexandra discussed how the device assists producers by measuring wool fibre diameter and providing a mean micron value in real time.

Producers can then scan the animal’s ear tag so the data is instantly linked, improving on-farm decisions around classing, culling, and breeding.

The presentation was followed by a delicious supper provided by the Swimming Pool Committee.

The committee extended thanks to Quality Wool representative Cody Jones for dedicating his day to judgin, to Matt May from Heiniger for sponsoring best commercial value fleece, and to Elders Burra for sponsoring school and prem shorn classes.

A special mention must also go to Pauline Stephenson, who every year volunteers her time to help with fleece retrieval at the hall and contributes to the overall running of the event, including the delivery of donated wool to the buyer.

Winners ribbons were donated by Margaret and Cody Bruce.

Fleece Class winners:

Fine wool

Points: 1st DM Scott & Co 82 points, 2nd Burra Community School 81 points.

Commercial value: 1st DM Scott & Co $102.65, 2nd Simon Michael $76.87.

Medium Wool

Points: 1st Stephenson Partners 80 points, 2nd DM Scott & Co 77 points.

Commercial Value: 1st DM Scott & Co $84.88, 2nd Stephenson Partners $77.40.

Rams

Points: 1st DJ & CL White 89 points, 2nd Mulloorie 83 points.

Commercial Value: 1st Mulloorie $230.26, 2nd DN & MC Bruce $175.73.

Stud Ewes

Points: 1st GR Mullighan & Co 87 points, 2nd Ashby AG 86 points.

Commercial value: 1st Ashby Ag $133.18, 2nd Ashby Ag $119.60.

Prem Shorn

Points: 1st Trengove Partners 64 points, 2nd Malycha Farming Trust 61 points.

Commercial Value: 1st Malycha Farming Trust $40.24, 2nd Malycha Farming Trust $28.59.

School Fleece

Points: 1st Jamestown Community School 71 points, 2nd Clare High School 67 points.

Commercial Value: 1st Burra Community School $59.64, 2nd Clare High School $41.96.