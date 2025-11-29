Competition push prices up for heavier lambs

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 25 November

Numbers increased this week as agents offered 7700 lambs and 1200 sheep. Quality was again extremely mixed with fewer shorn young lambs on offer.

Merino lambs were again offered in large numbers with all weights and grades represented. Of the total of the crossbred lambs only about 1500 were up to the quality of the previous week.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active, however it was the feeder and restocker competition that pushed the best of the heavier lambs up by $15 to $20 dearer. Sheep quality was again good with prices here also reflecting a dearer trend.

Light young lambs sold from $180 to $200 as store descriptions ranged from $210 to $220. Young trade weights sold from $240 to $270 as heavy weights returned $285 to $361.

Older crossbred heavy weights sold from $275 to $340 per head. Older extra heavy Merino lambs ranged from $288 to $300, heavy weights returned $230 to $288 as trade weights ranged from $190 to $220 per head.

New seasons Merino store lambs sold from $140 to $200 per head. Hoggets sold from $180 to $260 with the better sales returning up to $10 per kilogram carcase weight.

Heavy sheep sold from $200 to $250, trade sheep ranged from $170 to $185 with light sheep fetching $115 to $135 per head.

Cattle – 25 November

A good average to fair quality 340 cattle were on offer this week, up by 115 head over the previous sale.

The usual trade and processor buyers and specialty butchers faced stiffer feeder and restocker competition, with prices generally firm on the previous sale with light cows selling to a dearer trend.

Vealers sold from 420 cents to 460 cents as trade steers ranged from 440 cents to 488 cents, with trade heifers fetching 420 cents to 460 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 510 cents to 580 cents as heifers ranged from 490 cents to 510 cents per kilogram. Feeder steers sold from 440 cents to 488 cents with heifers returning 430 cents to 494 cents per kilogram.

Heavy steers sold from 420 cents to 468 cents as heifers ranged from 390 cents to 470 cents per kilogram. Heavy cows sold from 400 cents to 422 cents, with light cows ranging from 330 cents to 400 cents per kilogram.

Bulls sold from 340 cents to 380 cents per kilogram.