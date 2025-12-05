Lamb quality fades as hoggets attract competition

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 2 December

Numbers remained similar as agents offered 7500 lambs, 1600 hoggets and 1500 sheep. Quality was again extremely mixed with a run of new seasons lambs showing weight and freshness, but generally quality is fading.

Hoggets were again well represented and attracted stronger competition. The usual trade and processor buyers were all active, along with stronger feeder and restocker competition as prices remained equal to the previous sale to marginally dearer overall.

Sheep quality was again average to good as prices here also lifted.

Extremely light young lambs sold from $120 to $200 as light weights returned $200 to $226. Light trade weights sold from $220 to $248 as trade weights ranged from $232 to $262.

Heavy weights sold from $300 to $308 with extreme heavy weights selling to $350 per head. Extremely light older lambs sold from $120 to $188 as light weights ranged from $170 to $191.

Light trade weights ranged from $186 to $222 as trade weights returned $250 to $263. Heavy weights sold to $264 with extreme heavy weights to $282 per head.

Hoggets sold in a wide range as they returned $110 to $224 per head. A large consignment of shorn crossbred breeders sold from $216 to $254 per head.

Medium weight mutton sold from $130 to $180 as heavy weights ranged from $215 to $200 per head. The few wethers on offer ranged from $130 to $190 per head.

Cattle – 2 December

Numbers increased marginally this week as agents offered 400 liveweights cattle and 150 calves. Few vealers were on offer, however some ideally finished yearling steers and heifers were included with specialty butchers accounting for most of these.

Trade competition was limited as feeders and a large gallery of restockers were keen to secure numbers.

Included in the offering were some larger drafts of pastoral cows in sore condition with one draft of PTIC (Pregnancy Tested in Calf) cows, four months plus in calf selling at 400 cents per kilogram.

Vealer steers sold from 450 cents to 480 cents as heifers returned 420 cents to 530 cents per kilogram. Yearling steers sold from 420 cents to 595 cents with feeders active from 460 cents to 530 cents, with heifers selling from 420 cents to 595 cents and feeders operating from 458 cents to 472 cents per kilogram.

Manufacturing steers sold from 340 cents to 400 cents per kilogram. Grown steers ranged from 430 cents to 490 cents with feeder activity from 400 cents to 444 cents per kilogram.

Grown heifers sold from 380 cents to 444 cents with pastoral heifers to 334 cents per kilogram. Light pastoral cows sold from 300 cents to 390 cents with medium weight pastoral cows returning 250 cents to 410 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold to 400 cents per kilogram. Yearling bulls sold from 250 cents to 396 cents per kilogram.