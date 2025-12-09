Who finished first?

Andrew Parker

It looks like the Harkness team from Allambi have picked up the gold watch this season for being the first to wrap up harvest, finishing on

Thursday, 27 November. Hot on their heels was the McPharlin crew on 3 December.

Both results are pretty astonishing considering the number of wet days in November. Meanwhile, I managed to complete my 43rd harvest on 7 December.

How was harvest for 2025? A mixed bag for sure for most growers.

Soil types and rainfall were the key factors to yields. Last year crops were able to benefit from the previous season’s summer rainfall, however that was not the case this season for many farmers across the Mid North.

Winners were barley and canola, which seemed to weather the dry finish best. Losers were wheat and lentils, both of which really struggled, particularly if on canola stubble or heavier ground.

Sand was the winner again this year, with the lighter country delivering average to just above average yields.

Harvest grain pricing has been disappointing again, without the traditional drought pricing farmers have been accustomed to. Western Australia has had another cracker season!

Here’s hoping 2026 will be a cracker season for us in SA.

Harvest breakdowns

Harvest always has its challenges and generally they occur at 5pm on a Friday. For me, it was a broken rear axle on my old 2388.

Fortunately, I was able to source a refurbished one at Yorketown. After a lot of grunting and groaning, the old girl was back to herself in just nine hours.

Have you had a harvest breakdown – and if so, how far away were your replacement parts?