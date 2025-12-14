Hamlyn selected for Leadership Program

Jarrad Delaney

A Freeling farmer is one of 10 people selected for GrainGrowers’ Australian Grain Leaders Program (AGLP), aimed to help provide professional development for those exploring future leadership in the grain industry.

On 11 December, GrainGrowers announced the latest AGLP cohort, one of which is Freeling grower Danielle Hamlyn, who is a first generation farmer who grows crop with her husband Dale Hamlyn.

Mrs Hamlyn, who completed a Bachelor of Agricultural Science in 2021 and an Honours degree at University of Adelaide this year, said she was excited about the prospect of this program providing guidance on her future path in the industry.

“I want to grow my skills and confidence, as well as learn how to make a bigger impact in my community and the ag industry,” she said.

“It feels incredible to be one of the lucky 10, I’m blown away at the moment.”

The AGLP is a year-long program tailored to young growers aged 18-35, designed to develop industrywide capacity and skills. The course is customised and includes three face-to-face workshops, field visits, coaching sessions, an individual leadership project, and training and integration with industry participants and events.

Program participants will also gain access to major industry events and join Cultivate, a newly established alumni network to help drive an ongoing journey of leadership and collaboration beyond graduation.

“I look forward to finding my feet, getting more confidence being a younger person in agriculture, and networking across Australia and getting to meet other people in the cohort, talk among ourselves and share information,” Mrs Hamlyn said.

“I’m very thankful (for this opportunity), especially to Tash from GrainGrowers as I’ve been in her ear for the past 18 months about the leadership program, as well as Kate and Jo.”

Mrs Hamlyn will be heading to Griffiths in New South Wales for her first face-to-face session in February. She is one of only two selected from South Australia, alongside Lameroo grower Andy Hunt.

GrainGrowers chief executive officer Shona Gawel said the program had built a strong group of alumni since its inception more than 17 years ago.

“Since the program commenced, GrainGrowers has managed to successfully tap into the enthusiasm and passion of people who genuinely want to help shape the future of Australian grains,” she said.

“Given how previous participants have brought back new skill sets to their farms, contributed to the industry, and in other areas of endeavour, I am always excited to see where our Australian grain leaders go with their individual development.”

Ms Gawel said building leadership capacity was a very worthwhile investment in the long-term growth of the wider industry.

“GrainGrowers mission is to empower Australian grain growers, and this program is an excellent example of that in action,” she said.