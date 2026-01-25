Owen volunteer honoured with prestigious international award

Andrew Parker

Owen local Peter Lloyd has been recognised for more than three decades of extraordinary service to Variety – the Children’s Charity,

receiving the highly prestigious Variety International Presidential Citation Award.

The International Presidential Citation is awarded to “unsung heroes” whose exceptional and sustained contributions have had a profound impact on Variety’s work supporting children in need.

Presented by the President of Variety International, it is one of the highest honours within the global Variety organisation. Peter’s involvement with Variety began in 1995 when he volunteered as a support official for the fledgling Variety 4WD Adventure.

What started as a simple desire to give back in his spare time has since become a major and enduring commitment for Peter and his family.

As a professional fencing contractor, experienced farm hand and welder, Peter is known for his practical skills, problem-solving ability, and deep knowledge of the Australian outback.

These qualities have made him an invaluable member of the Variety 4WD Adventure and Variety Bash committees, where he continues to play a vital role in event logistics and planning.

Behind the scenes, Peter has been responsible for organising and leading service crews for the Variety 4WD Adventure.

His work has included everything from building portable bush showers and toilets from the ground up, to transporting, erecting and dismantling the event’s home base each day.

During the seven-day event he works tirelessly around the clock, ensuring everything runs smoothly for participants. He also coordinates pre- and post-event working bees to maintain equipment and continually improve infrastructure.

From its very beginnings, the Variety 4WD Adventure owes much to Peter’s dedication and leadership.

Quite simply, without him and the teams he led at the inception of the event, the Variety 4WD Adventure would never have gotten off the ground or grown into the event it is today.

He later expanded his involvement to include the Variety Bash, completing a total of 15 Variety BASH events to date – five years as support crew and ten years as both an official and part of the Bash catering team.

In recognition of his outstanding service and commitment to Variety, Peter has been awarded several prestigious awards over the years.

The awards include the Tom Matters Award in 2009, the Variety National Chairman’s Citation Heart Award in 2014 and a Variety From the Heart Award in 2019.

Variety SA Chief Executive Officer Mark McGill described Peter as someone who “epitomises the selfless spirit of giving to Variety,” noting his quiet, humble and tireless approach, underpinned by a traditional Australian “can-do” attitude.

A parent of three now-grown children, Peter understands how fortunate his own family has been and has long empathised with families facing far greater challenges.

While his volunteering has allowed him to meet many remarkable people and travel extensively throughout Australia, Peter says the focus has always been on the kids and Variety’s ability to support children in a fun and meaningful way.

Peter’s contribution has been made possible with the ongoing support of his wife Paula and their three children, whose encouragement has underpinned his long-standing commitment.

Beyond Variety, Peter is widely regarded as a community-minded individual, always willing to lend a hand to local organisations in need. He is a highly respected member of the Owen community, and his international recognition is a source of pride for the region.

After more than 30 years of service, Peter Lloyd’s dedication, generosity and quiet leadership have left a lasting legacy.

The Variety International Presidential Citation Award is a fitting acknowledgement of a man whose impact has been felt far beyond the spotlight – and whose contribution is truly deserving of recognition.