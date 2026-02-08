Best of grains industry recognised

The state’s top grain producers and industry leaders have been honoured at the 2025 South Australian Grain Industry Awards, with the announcement of award winners and new Hall of Fame inductees at Adelaide Oval last Tuesday night.

The awards, run by Grain Producers SA (GPSA), and now in its second year, were officially opened by the South Australian Premier, Hon Peter Malinauskas MP.

“The calibre of nominees and finalists reflected the strength and diversity of the State’s grain industry. This year we recognised 24 finalists across six award categories,” GPSA Chief Executive Officer Brad Perry said.

The rapid growth of this event indicates an appetite by farmers and growers across the state’s agricultural cropping industry to recognise those that are punching well above their weight in their support and advancement of agriculture in SA.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted 300 guests, while this year’s event was a sell out with 430 in attendance.

It was also pleasing to have our Premier open this year’s event (is it an election year?) and a few other politicians in attendance, including Minister for Agriculture Claire Scriven MLC who presented a number of the awards.

The announcement of drought support in the form of low interest loans by the Premier is welcome, and it will be interesting to see just how accessible these funds become and how much red tape is involved.

In the meantime, farmers across the state are hoping for a better and wetter season this year.

2025 South Australian Grain Industry Award winners

Grain Producer of the Year (sponsored by Elders)

Ben Wundersitz (Yorke Peninsula)

Ben Wundersitz was selected for his long-standing leadership and continued investment in people, systems and outcomes.

In 2025, he demonstrated a strong focus on refining farming systems, maintaining productivity in a challenging season and continuing community and industry involvement alongside on-farm performance.

He has held long term roles across grain, biosecurity and fire safety committees and regularly shares his knowledge at industry events and on farm visits.

Ben’s other great passion is the Fat Farmers rural health and well being initiative. Ben was the founder of this now national group which is helping support healthier and more resilient farming communities.

This initiative, has since grown into 40 fitness groups across the country and recently integrated with Active Farmers who joined under the Fat Farmers management, which has increased fitness groups to about 100 nationwide.

I also congratulate Ben. His passion for his community and for agriculture, and farmers in general, is to be applauded. He is a well-deserved winner.

Young Grain Producer of the Year (sponsored by PIRSA)

Sam and Tayla Przibilla (Mid North)

Sam and Tayla Przibilla of Riverton were highlighted as an exceptional partnership, not only for strengthening and future proofing their own business, but also for their outstanding community contribution.

In 2024 they shifted their core business from a mixed farming enterprise to 100 per cent dryland cropping. In 2025, they expanded their operation through the purchase of a seed business and undertook detailed benchmarking and long-term planning.

The purchase of that seed business has provided a synergy and enabled them to produce and bulk up new varieties of seed.

Industry Impact Award (sponsored by Cargill)

Professor Andrew Barr (Adelaide Plains)

Andrew Barr was recognised for his extensive career in plant breeding and research, and the impact of his leadership through mentoring, governance roles and sharing knowledge across the industry.

A lifelong connection to agriculture has shaped Andy’s career in the grain industry. He spent nearly 30 years working as a plant breeder of oats, barley and wheat before returning to the family farm in 2003 to run their mixed cropping enterprise near Pinery.

I would also like to personally acknowledge Andrew’s father, Bob Barr who passed away on Thursday. A lifelong farmer and community man who will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

His impact on agriculture and the community over a span of 96 years is profound. The changes in agriculture he was able to witness are astonishing.

My sincere condolences to the entire Barr family.

Women in Grain Award (sponsored by Bunge)

Sharon Starick (Murraylands)

Sharon Starick’s extensive experience in the industry and commitment to giving back to the sector, with her leadership both on and off farm during a challenging 2025 season, left a lasting impression.

Innovation Award (sponsored by Bayer)

Mark Schilling (Yorke Peninsula)

Mark Schilling’s ability to think outside the square was highlighted, as he has been able to successfully manage multiple facets of his business

and focus his innovation in 2025 to achieve strong results.

Sustainability Award (sponsored by the SA Drought Hub)

Grant Pontifex (Kangaroo Island/Yorke Peninsula)

Grant was recognised for his whole-of-business approach to sustainability in his farming operations across the Yorke Peninsula and Kangaroo Island, including his decision-making for positive results during a challenging, lower-rainfall season.

South Australian Grain Industry Hall of Fame Inductees

Three individuals were inducted into the South Australian Grain Industry Hall of Fame, recognising their profound and lasting contributions to the industry:

• Historic Inductee: John Daniel Custance

A foundational figure in agricultural education and research in South Australia, with his legacy linked to Roseworthy Agricultural College and early advances in cropping systems and soil improvement.

• Modern Inductee: Andrew Inglis AM

Recognised for more than 50 years of leadership across farming, research, governance and advocacy, with significant contributions at state, national and international levels.

• Modern Inductee: The late Professor Tony Rathjen

Honoured for his extraordinary contribution to grain breeding, genetics and research, including the development of wheat varieties that transformed productivity nationally.