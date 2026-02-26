Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

Thursday, February 26, 2026
Strong competition for Merino and crossbred lambs
Strong competition for Merino and crossbred lambs

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 24 February

Agents presented another mixed quality yarding as they offered 4200 lambs and 1000 sheep. The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with specialty butchers, feeders and restockers.

Crossbred and Merino store lambs sold to a dearer trend under solid competition. Sheep quality was again fair to good with prices generally firm on the previous sale.

Crossbred light stores sold from $160 to $200 as better grades ranged from $220 to $246 per head.

Trade crossbreds sold marginally easier as they ranged from $230 to $265, heavy trades improved to sell from $265 to $290 with the few extreme heavyweights fetching $300 to $330 per head.

Merino store lambs sold from $170 to $210, trade weights ranged from $220 to $245 with heavy trades selling from $250 to $280 per head.

Heavy sheep sold from $210 to $245, trade weights ranged from $220 to $245 with light sheep fetching $120 to $140 per head.

Cattle – 24 February

Agents offered a fair to average quality yarding of 220 liveweight and open auction cattle. The usual buyers were active along with specialty butchers, feeders and restockers with the market generally firm to dearer on better conditioned cattle.

Vealers sold from 440 cents to 466 cents, trade steers sold from 430 cents to 455 cents with heifers selling from 380 cents to 420 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 380 cents to 440 cents with heifers ranging from 320 cents to 360 cents per kilogram. Feeder steers sold from 430 cents to 450 cents as heifers ranged from 380 cents to 420 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold from 330 cents to 370 cents with light cows fetching 220 cents to 280 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 330 cents to 350 cents per kilogram.

Gus Lamont parents appeal for info
Gus Lamont parents appeal for info

The parents of four-year-old Gus Lamont, who disappeared from Oak Valley Station on 27 September, have appealed for public assistance as police investigations continue. Gus’s...

Clare showground breaks 160 years no tractor

Pool reopens after shocking closure

Peterborough names acting CEO after sudden termination

100 not enough for Mallala

Pool reopens after shocking closure

Swimmers in Balaklava can rejoice as the local swimming pool has reopened after being closed for most of February due to testing and repairs. Balaklava...

Peterborough names acting CEO after sudden termination

District Council of Peterborough has announced the appointment of its new acting Chief Executive Officer, marking the sixth change in the position since 2024. On...

100 not enough for Mallala

BAROSSA AND LIGHT A1 CRICKET Angaston had little trouble chasing down Mallala's total from day one, handing the home team a three-wicket loss and ending...

South Port grabs victory

ROCKY RIVER CRICKET SECOND SEMI FINAL - SOUTH PORT VS WANDEARAH Wandearah suffered an 11-run loss to South Port at Port Oval on Saturday afternoon in...

Saddleworth by a point for second spot

Saddleworth secured second spot over Auburn by the solitary point over Auburn, but will this be a good a factor? Last week, Saddleworth were humiliated...

Finals picture almost clear for Mid North

Things are heating up as Mid North Tennis Association finals draw near, following some great action in the penultimate round of 2025/26. Mintaro hosted Balaklava...

Herburt art passion on show

A Snowtown based artist has brought his art to the walls of Balaklava Courthouse Gallery for the first exhibition of 2026. Marek Herburt launched his...

Do or die time for ratepayer group

The group representing ratepayers in Adelaide Plains Council have asked residents to put up or shut up, as in put up your hand and...

Trespass arrest at Lower Light

A man was arrested after being caught inside an abandoned building at Lower Light. About 8.40 pm on 24 February, Two Wells and Mallala police...

Questions app-arent about procurement

A review will be done on council procurement at Adelaide Plains Council following the procurement of ratepaying software, after questions were raised on how...

