Strong competition for Merino and crossbred lambs

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 24 February

Agents presented another mixed quality yarding as they offered 4200 lambs and 1000 sheep. The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with specialty butchers, feeders and restockers.

Crossbred and Merino store lambs sold to a dearer trend under solid competition. Sheep quality was again fair to good with prices generally firm on the previous sale.

Crossbred light stores sold from $160 to $200 as better grades ranged from $220 to $246 per head.

Trade crossbreds sold marginally easier as they ranged from $230 to $265, heavy trades improved to sell from $265 to $290 with the few extreme heavyweights fetching $300 to $330 per head.

Merino store lambs sold from $170 to $210, trade weights ranged from $220 to $245 with heavy trades selling from $250 to $280 per head.

Heavy sheep sold from $210 to $245, trade weights ranged from $220 to $245 with light sheep fetching $120 to $140 per head.

Cattle – 24 February

Agents offered a fair to average quality yarding of 220 liveweight and open auction cattle. The usual buyers were active along with specialty butchers, feeders and restockers with the market generally firm to dearer on better conditioned cattle.

Vealers sold from 440 cents to 466 cents, trade steers sold from 430 cents to 455 cents with heifers selling from 380 cents to 420 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 380 cents to 440 cents with heifers ranging from 320 cents to 360 cents per kilogram. Feeder steers sold from 430 cents to 450 cents as heifers ranged from 380 cents to 420 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold from 330 cents to 370 cents with light cows fetching 220 cents to 280 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 330 cents to 350 cents per kilogram.