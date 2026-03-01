Balaklava locals in ‘Ski for Life’

Balaklava locals are once again gearing up for the annual Ski for Life event, with Martin Bond and his team preparing to tackle the Murray in support of a worthy cause. Ski for Life raises funds for rural mental health and suicide prevention.

I caught up with Bondy last week just as final preparations were underway. Ski for Life brings together 40 speed boats and 400 people to ski the Murray River from Murray Bridge to Renmark, a total distance of 456km.

Skiers travel in teams of three behind each boat, rotating throughout the journey. Bondy is quick to point out he’s “just the driver”, but as anyone involved knows, getting a crew safely and smoothly up the river is no small task.

This year, the Bond camp is running two boats. Locals taking part include Martin, Sheralyn, Madison and Sianna Bond, along with Derek, Gaynor, Brock, Jed and Nate Hore.

There is unfinished business too. Last year, Balaklava physio Darren Davey came heartbreakingly close to completing the full distance solo across the three-day event.

Darren managed 455.8km before falling just 200 metres short of the finish. This year he is back, determined to conquer the entire distance with his team, The Salties.

Adding further inspiration this year, Bondy’s team, the Malibu M8’s, has engaged the support of Ben Pettingill and Mike Rolls as part of their Mates on a Mission program.

Pettingill, who is blind, and Rolls, who has no legs (lost to Meningococcal Septicemia resulting from a footy trip and survived the odds of only five per cent), are powerful advocates for resilience and inclusion, and supporters of the Ski for Life event.

The pair will spend a week in the district visiting schools and community groups, sharing their stories and encouraging conversations around mental health and overcoming adversity.

The Ski for Life event runs from 6–8 March. You can follow the Malibu M8’s journey on Instagram at @malibu.m8s, and donations can be made via Chuffed by scanning the team’s QR code.

Fat Farmers Health Hub visits Balaklava

The Balaklava Fat Farmers group recently held an indoor cricket night at Ralli Park Pavilion. The group’s semi-trailer, Health Hub, also paid a visit along with founder Ben Wundercitz, and every Tuesday morning the group also has a one-hour session at Balaklava’s Combined Strength gym from 7am.

It is an opportunity for farmers to catch up and participate in circuit and weight training supervised by a personal trainer, followed by a coffee.

Contact Claire Catford on 0408 859 451 if you are keen, or just show up.