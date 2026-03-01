Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Search

Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Sunday, March 1, 2026
Subscribe
HomeRuralBalaklava locals in ‘Ski for Life’
Rural

Balaklava locals in ‘Ski for Life’

Gaynor Tink prepares for take off. (Supplied)

Balaklava locals are once again gearing up for the annual Ski for Life event, with Martin Bond and his team preparing to tackle the Murray in support of a worthy cause. Ski for Life raises funds for rural mental health and suicide prevention.

I caught up with Bondy last week just as final preparations were underway. Ski for Life brings together 40 speed boats and 400 people to ski the Murray River from Murray Bridge to Renmark, a total distance of 456km.

Skiers travel in teams of three behind each boat, rotating throughout the journey. Bondy is quick to point out he’s “just the driver”, but as anyone involved knows, getting a crew safely and smoothly up the river is no small task.

This year, the Bond camp is running two boats. Locals taking part include Martin, Sheralyn, Madison and Sianna Bond, along with Derek, Gaynor, Brock, Jed and Nate Hore.

There is unfinished business too. Last year, Balaklava physio Darren Davey came heartbreakingly close to completing the full distance solo across the three-day event.

Darren managed 455.8km before falling just 200 metres short of the finish. This year he is back, determined to conquer the entire distance with his team, The Salties.

Adding further inspiration this year, Bondy’s team, the Malibu M8’s, has engaged the support of Ben Pettingill and Mike Rolls as part of their Mates on a Mission program.

Pettingill, who is blind, and Rolls, who has no legs (lost to Meningococcal Septicemia resulting from a footy trip and survived the odds of only five per cent), are powerful advocates for resilience and inclusion, and supporters of the Ski for Life event.

The pair will spend a week in the district visiting schools and community groups, sharing their stories and encouraging conversations around mental health and overcoming adversity.

The Ski for Life event runs from 6–8 March. You can follow the Malibu M8’s journey on Instagram at @malibu.m8s, and donations can be made via Chuffed by scanning the team’s QR code.

Fat Farmers Health Hub visits Balaklava

The Balaklava Fat Farmers group recently held an indoor cricket night at Ralli Park Pavilion. The group’s semi-trailer, Health Hub, also paid a visit along with founder Ben Wundercitz, and every Tuesday morning the group also has a one-hour session at Balaklava’s Combined Strength gym from 7am.

It is an opportunity for farmers to catch up and participate in circuit and weight training supervised by a personal trainer, followed by a coffee.

Contact Claire Catford on 0408 859 451 if you are keen, or just show up.

Previous article
Man dies in floodwaters north of Orroroo
Digital Edition
Subscribe

Get an all ACCESS PASS to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Man dies in floodwaters north of Orroroo

Police have reminded people to avoid moving through floodwaters following the death of a man in the Southern Flinders Ranges on Sunday morning. SA Police...

Friends unite for another year

Morena Eudunda Singles and Pairs champion

Swingsong for Our Children Our Community

Belles of the Barrel Run raise for cancer cause

More News

Morena Eudunda Singles and Pairs champion

John Morena has had an outstanding year at Eudunda Bowling Club. In the Championship Singles final, he played Ian ‘Lumpy’ Griffiths in a thriller,...

Swingsong for Our Children Our Community

A group which has aimed to support preschoolers in the district has disbanded, but not before providing one more addition to Balaklava's local nature...

Belles of the Barrel Run raise for cancer cause

Horses were galloping, and gowns were flowing as the Ball Gown Barrel Race took place at the SA Barrel Horse Association Inc (SABHA) grounds...

Flinders Ranges submitted for World Heritage Bid

The Flinders Ranges, home to the earliest evidence of animal life dating back more than half a billion years, has been submitted for consideration...

Aerodrome damage unfunded despite grant

The Clare Valley Aerodrome has secured federal funding for two helipad sites, leaving a damaged tarmac from repetitive helicopter landings to await a repair...

Applications open for the SATC Regional Event Fund

Organisers of new and existing events across South Australia are encouraged to apply for the South Australian Tourism Commission’s (SATC) Regional Event Fund 2026-27....

Eudunda Show Hall scores upgrade

Facilities at the Eudunda Show Hall are set for an upgrade, as one of four locally driven projects across the Mid North that has...

Babybels and Crows reveals: A grand Skilly wedding

A statue of little baby cheeses and a defection to the Pride of South Australia were two of many highlights at the wedding of...

Flood warnings issued for the Mid North

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued two flood warnings for the Mid North region as rainfall is expected to sweep across the state this...

Northern rural man charged with child sex offences

After an investigation, a northern rural man has been arrested and charged with child sex offences. On Thursday, 26 February, investigators from SA JACET, a...

Subscribe

Get an all access pass to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Subscribe

© 2026 SA Today Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.