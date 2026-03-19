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Thursday, March 19, 2026
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HomeRuralFirm prices as supplementary fed lambs emerge
Rural

Firm prices as supplementary fed lambs emerge

(File)

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 10 March

Numbers increased this week as agents offered 5200 lambs and 1300 sheep. Quality was again extremely mixed across the offering, however a few more supplementary fed heavy lambs are starting to appear.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with good feeder and restocker competition. The sale returned a generally firm trend, apart from the best of the heavy crossbred and Merino lambs and heavy sheep that all posted gains.

Crossbred light stores sold from $160 to $200 as the better stores ranged from $220 to $246 per head. Trade weights sold from $230 to $265, heavy trades ranged from $260 to $290 with the few extra heavy weights fetching $300 to $350 per head.

Merino stores sold from $210 to $250, trade weights ranged from $210 to $235, heavy trades sold from $250 to $260 with the few heavy weights fetching $280 to $300 per head.

Heavy sheep sold from $210 to $250, trade weights ranged from $160 to $180 with light sheep selling from $120 to $140 per head.

Sheep – 17 March

Numbers remained similar as agents offered 5000 lambs and 1000 sheep. There was a reasonable selection of lambs across all weights and grades.

The usual trade and processor buyers, feeders and restockers provided good competition in a sale that returned a positive trend. Some ideal extra heavy lambs were a feature with the best of these peaking at $388 per head.

Sheep quality was again generally good with strong processor competition pushing prices dearer across the offering.

Crossbred light stores ranged from $180 to $220 as the better stores sold from $220 to $246 per head. Trade weights sold from $245 to $275, heavy trades ranged from $265 to $290 with extra heavies fetching $320 to $388 per head.

Merino stores sold from $195 to $220, trade weights ranged from $235 to $255 with the few heavy weights fetching $280 to $300 per head.

Heavy sheep sold from $230 to $265, trade sheep ranged from $170 to $190 with light sheep fetching $120 to $150 per head.

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