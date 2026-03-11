Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Search

Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Subscribe
HomeSA GovernmentStrong support for regional communities
SA Government

Strong support for regional communities

539878_03

WHILE the challenges of gambling harm are continuing to evolve, a number of community services are providing support tailored to those living rurally.

Uniting Country SA’s Gambling Help Services provide support specifically for regional South Australians dealing with gambling harm.

Port Lincoln-based rural service provider Anna Angus said focusing on accessibility, cultural safety, and early intervention were effective approaches to regional support.

“The service offers therapeutic counselling, financial counselling – or where applicable referral to financial counselling services – community education, and harm‑minimisation programs,” Ms Angus said.

“Our aim is to reduce gambling‑related harm, strengthen wellbeing, and support people to regain control of their financial, emotional, and social health.

“Local services collaborate effectively to create integrated responses. Once trust is established, many clients show a willingness to engage in support.

“A combination of community and service collaboration contributes to a resilient environment where individuals and families can recover and rebuild.”

Ms Angus said social and community circumstances in rural areas created unique challenges surrounding gambling.

“In smaller regional towns people often know each other and potentially service providers, this may act as a barrier to help seeking due to fear of being recognised,” she said.

“There continues to be stigma and shame around gambling harm which can discourage early intervention.

“Social isolation, fewer recreational options, and the role of hotels, clubs and venues increase exposure to gambling, while the rise of online gambling adds further risk.”

Ms Angus said an increasing shift toward online gambling and simulated gambling was creating new forms of harm that are less visible to families, services, and communities.

Ms Angus said the ease of access of online gambling, the constant availability, and targeted advertising of online platforms means people can gamble privately and at higher frequency, often without the social checks that exist in physical venues.

“There is a growing risk of gambling harm among young males in regional South Australia, services are observing increased engagement in sports betting and online gambling,” she said.

“The privacy of online gambling and availability 24/7, makes gambling accessible anywhere, at any time.

“There’s a dangerous normalisation of gambling through sports and online advertising targeting young males. Young men are increasingly presenting with significant financial stress linked to the use of payday loans to fund gambling.”

Ms Angus said providing a “welcoming, confidential, and client‑centred” experience for those struggling with gambling harm was an ongoing goal.

“Initial contact is handled by experienced staff who listen without judgement and provide reassurance,” she said.

“Clients are offered timely access to counselling, financial counselling, or other relevant supports, with flexibility around appointment types, including in‑person, phone, or outreach options.

“The service prioritises building trust, ensuring cultural safety, and creating a safe space where clients feel comfortable discussing sensitive issues.

“Throughout the process, staff work collaboratively with clients to identify therapeutic goals, reduce harm, and connect them with additional services as needed, ensuring a supportive and coordinated response from initial contact through to ongoing care.”

If you are experiencing difficulty surrounding gambling harm, you can contact Uniting Country SA 1300 067 777 (Port Pirie and Kadina). Outreach also available across the region.

Previous article
Employment roadmap for Dublin and Roseworthy
Digital Edition
Subscribe

Get an all ACCESS PASS to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Employment roadmap for Dublin and Roseworthy

The State Government has put forward a plan to develop an Employment Lands Roadmap for two communities in the seat of Ngadjuri to ensure...

Maiden flag for South Port

Murphy’s SA breakthrough in Balaklava

Bulls charge to be Under 14 premiers

Vehicles dazzle in glorious Mintaro conditions

More News

Murphy’s SA breakthrough in Balaklava

Journeyman jockey Jackson Murphy provided the heartwarming story at Balaklava races on Wednesday, 4 March, winning his first race in South Australia since relocating...

Bulls charge to be Under 14 premiers

BAROSSA AND LIGHT CRICKET Under 14 Grand Final - Long Plains vs Gilbert Valley Gilbert Valley have completed a dream finish to the Under 14 competition,...

Vehicles dazzle in glorious Mintaro conditions

The main street of Mintaro was abuzz on 7 March, as eyecatching hot rods and motorcycles lined the roadway drawing a vibrant crowd for...

Hope of future for Windsor Institute

Saturday saw people walk the floorboards of the Windsor Institute for the first public gathering inside the historic building in several years, and now...

Rain ravages roads in the Ranges

Recent rainfall has generated floodwaters causing significant damage to the Upper North’s road network, with some calling for government funding to address the damage. Federal...

Past, present and future celebrated at Parham

On a weekend that celebrated 150 years of history, people also embraced what made the communities of Dublin, Port Parham and Windsor great today...

History marked for three Plains communities

It was a long weekend to remember for three Adelaide Plains communities who marked 150 years with events, gatherings and the unveiling of historic...

Theft of plaques from gravestones at Quorn and Wilmington

Police are investigating the theft of plaques stolen from two cemeteries in the mid and far north regions. Approximately 95 plaques were discovered stolen on...

White Buffalos storm into A1 grand final

Lower North White has stormed into the 2025-26 Stanley A1 grand final after beating Sevenhill/Clare by six wickets in the preliminary final at Clare...

Burra woman charged for cannabis

A local woman has been reported after cannabis was allegedly found during a search of a home at Burra on Sunday. Police searched the Burra...

Subscribe

Get an all access pass to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Subscribe

© 2026 SA Today Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.