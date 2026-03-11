Strong support for regional communities

WHILE the challenges of gambling harm are continuing to evolve, a number of community services are providing support tailored to those living rurally.

Uniting Country SA’s Gambling Help Services provide support specifically for regional South Australians dealing with gambling harm.

Port Lincoln-based rural service provider Anna Angus said focusing on accessibility, cultural safety, and early intervention were effective approaches to regional support.

“The service offers therapeutic counselling, financial counselling – or where applicable referral to financial counselling services – community education, and harm‑minimisation programs,” Ms Angus said.

“Our aim is to reduce gambling‑related harm, strengthen wellbeing, and support people to regain control of their financial, emotional, and social health.

“Local services collaborate effectively to create integrated responses. Once trust is established, many clients show a willingness to engage in support.

“A combination of community and service collaboration contributes to a resilient environment where individuals and families can recover and rebuild.”

Ms Angus said social and community circumstances in rural areas created unique challenges surrounding gambling.

“In smaller regional towns people often know each other and potentially service providers, this may act as a barrier to help seeking due to fear of being recognised,” she said.

“There continues to be stigma and shame around gambling harm which can discourage early intervention.

“Social isolation, fewer recreational options, and the role of hotels, clubs and venues increase exposure to gambling, while the rise of online gambling adds further risk.”

Ms Angus said an increasing shift toward online gambling and simulated gambling was creating new forms of harm that are less visible to families, services, and communities.

Ms Angus said the ease of access of online gambling, the constant availability, and targeted advertising of online platforms means people can gamble privately and at higher frequency, often without the social checks that exist in physical venues.

“There is a growing risk of gambling harm among young males in regional South Australia, services are observing increased engagement in sports betting and online gambling,” she said.

“The privacy of online gambling and availability 24/7, makes gambling accessible anywhere, at any time.

“There’s a dangerous normalisation of gambling through sports and online advertising targeting young males. Young men are increasingly presenting with significant financial stress linked to the use of payday loans to fund gambling.”

Ms Angus said providing a “welcoming, confidential, and client‑centred” experience for those struggling with gambling harm was an ongoing goal.

“Initial contact is handled by experienced staff who listen without judgement and provide reassurance,” she said.

“Clients are offered timely access to counselling, financial counselling, or other relevant supports, with flexibility around appointment types, including in‑person, phone, or outreach options.

“The service prioritises building trust, ensuring cultural safety, and creating a safe space where clients feel comfortable discussing sensitive issues.

“Throughout the process, staff work collaboratively with clients to identify therapeutic goals, reduce harm, and connect them with additional services as needed, ensuring a supportive and coordinated response from initial contact through to ongoing care.”

If you are experiencing difficulty surrounding gambling harm, you can contact Uniting Country SA 1300 067 777 (Port Pirie and Kadina). Outreach also available across the region.