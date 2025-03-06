Rocky River rewards seasons’ best

Life Member Steven Merkel awards the shield for Cricketer of the Year to Redhill's Larry Klingner, who also won the Cliff Price Memorial Trophy for batting. (462804)
- Advertisement -

Following the 2024/25 Grand Final, the Rocky River Cricket Association presented the season’s trophy winners. Life Members Steven Merkel and […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -