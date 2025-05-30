Sport Katie still punching above her weight 30/05/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Katie Mitchell has been doing Balaklava proud with her achievements already in the boxing ring, which includes the two medals she wears here from her success at the Club Championships in May. (Jarrad Delaney: 481179) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481179 Jarrad Delaney A Balaklava girl has continued her rise in the boxing world, earning more success in the past month and looking […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password