Sport Back-to-back Nutrien Cups for NEFL 09/06/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail North Eastern are back-to-back Nutrien Ag Solutions Cup champions. (Back): Dustin Launer, Alex Morgan, Mathew Grigg, Taaj Nicholls, Blake Jordan, Cooper Behn, Jackson Clements, Luke Hayes, Matt Prior; (front): Zac Still, Harry Glacken, Lachie Hoile, Tyler Bigg, Ryan Bruce, Charlie Helbig, Will Pratt, Jackson Lee, Zac Green, Brok Schubert, Angus Bruggemann (coach), Charlie Riggs (captain), Lachie Jaeschke, Matt Longbottom, Bill Sandow and Brady Griffith (runner). Absent: Anders McShane. (Terry Bevan: 483110) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 483110 Terry Bevan For the second year running, the North Eastern Football League proved to be too strong winning the 2025 Nutrien Cup […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password