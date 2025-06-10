Sport Wandel sounds siren after 18 years 10/06/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Those involved in starting the Landmark Cup, now Nutrien Ag Solutions Cup, back in 2007, with representatives of groups involved in the carnival. From left are Malcolm Ellis (North Adelaide), Brad Wurfel (Nutrien Ag Solutions), Craig Oliphant (ex Northern Zone game development coordinator), Graham 'Spud' McKay (ex NAFA president), Todd Thorn (SANFL game development coordinator), Graeme Wandel, Simon Purdue (SANFL football operations), Brad Busch (SANFL), Grand Devlin (APFL), Brad Haylock (YPFL), Nic Jone (NEFL), Terry Bevan (Northern Argus/Plains Producer), Andrew Bowley (Northern Zone) and Peter Meyer (ex NEFL president). (Jarrad Delaney: 483104) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 483104 Jarrad Delaney The Nutrien Ag Solutions Cup was the last for Graeme Wandel as Central Zone chairperson, bringing a close an 18-year […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password