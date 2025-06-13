Saints vs Roosters could be a cracker

Dustin Launer, pictured playing for North Eastern in the Nutrien Cup last weekend, will be back in Southern Saints colours this weekend. (Terry Bevan: 483108)
Terry Bevan

The clash between Eudunda-Robertstown and the North Clare Roosters this Saturday at Robertstown could turn into a cracking game of […]

