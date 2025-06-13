Sport Saints vs Roosters could be a cracker 13/06/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Dustin Launer, pictured playing for North Eastern in the Nutrien Cup last weekend, will be back in Southern Saints colours this weekend. (Terry Bevan: 483108) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 483108 Terry Bevan The clash between Eudunda-Robertstown and the North Clare Roosters this Saturday at Robertstown could turn into a cracking game of […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password