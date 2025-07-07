Challenge 24: A battle of endurance, grit and heart

The Michael family from Snowtown. From left are Hazel, Heidi, Stewart (driving for Team Scooby Doo), Jemma and Noah. (Little Gem Photography)
Lesley Little

The inaugural 24-hour continuous circuit event hosted by Motor Events Racing took place at Mallala Motorsport Park over Saturday and […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.