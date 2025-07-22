Milestone man Michal reaches 200th game

Lachlan Michael chalked up 200 senior games for Balaklava Football Club on Saturday, during the A Grade clash. He is pictured with children Marni, Vinnie and Eadie. (Supplied: 491271)
Jarrad Delaney

While the Eagles celebrated a club milestone at Lochiel on Saturday, Balaklava rallied around one of its stalwarts as Lachlan […]

