Sport Late Cat charge in three-goal thriller 13/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Blyth-Snowtown's Kristin Carling flanked by her family as she played game 300 on Saturday. Pictured from left are Thomas Carling (brother), Valerie Carling (mother), Callum Trifonoff (partner), Rachel Carling (sister), Kristin Carling and Wayne Carling (father). (Supplied) A1: Blyth-Snowtown def South Clare 40-37 In what was a physical contest South Clare led from the start and were […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password