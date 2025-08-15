Sport Baum wins Blyth Club Championship 15/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Division One and Two winners and runners up at Blyth. From left are Gabrielle Kitschke (Division Two runner up), Heather Williams (Division Two winner), Deb Baum (Division One winner) and Karen Mugge (Division One runner up). (Supplied) BLYTH GOLF REPORT Wednesday, 13 August Thanks to sponsor, Just Julies Cafe in Clare, the day was the Championship Finals. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password