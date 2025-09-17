Sport Horgan crowned NANA’s best 17/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The NANA Team of the Year. Back: Phoebe Hunter, Stella Arbon, Bek Rasheed, Meg Geddes, Carly McCallum. Front: Alice Kelly, Gemma Horgan, Elise Roocke, and Holly Gulin. (503811) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 503811 Harry Mead Crystal Brook’s Gemma Horgan has capped off a stellar year winning the NANA A Grade Best and Fairest with 29 […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password