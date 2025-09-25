Sport Table tennis season culminates in tense final 25/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail A Grade Premiers, Belalie North. (Back): Liam Mason, Anthony Malycha, David Clark, Trevor Schulz; (front): Jodie Campbell, Damon Crawford, Henry Crawford and Andrew Schulz. (Supplied) Clive Palmer Jamestown Table Tennis Club has wrapped up another hotly contested season, culminating in a tense grand final rece. Belalie North […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password